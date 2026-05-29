Mantarochens Plan / Die Star-BabysitterJetzt kostenlos streamen
Die Patrick Star Show
Folge 11: Mantarochens Plan / Die Star-Babysitter
22 Min.Folge vom 29.05.2026Ab 6
Ein klassischer Bösewicht kehrt in sein altes Versteck zurück und trifft auf die Familie Estrella.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Die Patrick Star Show
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2021
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-4: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-4: Nickelodeon