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SpongeBob Schwammkopf
Folge vom 17.08.2026: Spongikus / Sinfonie in Arzt-Dur
22 Min.Folge vom 17.08.2026Ab 6
Plankton will etwas ganz neues schaffen: Er reißt sein Restaurant ab und stellt an dessen Stelle eine kolossale Kampfarena. Zum Auftakt lockt er mit freiem Eintritt und dem Verspechen auf ein blutiges Spektakel unter anderem auch alle Gäste der Krossen Krabbe an. Triumphiert Plankton dieses Mal? // Thaddäus nimmt am Kompositionswettbewerb des Sinfonieorchesters von Bikini Bottom teil. Doch Inspiration wie auch Konzentration werden auf harte Proben gestellt, da SpongeBob und Patrick mit lautstarken Arztspielen beschäftigt sind. Thadäus stellt sein Werk zwar unbeirrt fertig und bringt es auch zur Aufführung - doch das Treiben der beiden Blödel hat Spuren darin hinterlassen.
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Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy, Fantasie, Unterhaltung
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-3, Season 3-4, Season 4-5, Season 5-6, Season 6-7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10-11, Season 11-12, Season 12-13, Season 13-14, Season 14-15, Season 15-16, Season 16: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2, Season 2-3, Season 3-5, Season 5, Season 5-7, Season 7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10, Season 10-11, Season 11-16: Nickelodeon & © Season 1-3, Season 5-7, Season 12: MTV & © Season 1: MTV Germany & © Season 1: Comedy Central