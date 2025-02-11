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Pro und Contra

Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVP

PULS 24Folge vom 11.02.2025
Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVP

Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVPJetzt kostenlos streamen

Pro und Contra

Folge vom 11.02.2025: Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVP

51 Min.Folge vom 11.02.2025

Haben sich FPÖ und ÖVP geeinigt oder kommt es doch zum Abbruch der Koalitionsgespräche? Streits um die Ressorts sorgten zuletzt für immer schlechtere Stimmung. PULS 24 Infochefin Corina Milborn analysiert das Verhandlungschaos mit hochkarätigen Gästen.

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