Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVPJetzt kostenlos streamen
Pro und Contra
Folge vom 11.02.2025: Pro und Contra: Koalitionschaos bei FPÖ und ÖVP
51 Min.Folge vom 11.02.2025
Haben sich FPÖ und ÖVP geeinigt oder kommt es doch zum Abbruch der Koalitionsgespräche? Streits um die Ressorts sorgten zuletzt für immer schlechtere Stimmung. PULS 24 Infochefin Corina Milborn analysiert das Verhandlungschaos mit hochkarätigen Gästen.
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Genre:Talk
Produktion:AT, 2019
Altersfreigabe:
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