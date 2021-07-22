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Folge vom 22.07.2021: Jugend kann nicht kochen: Chili con Carne
42 Min.Folge vom 22.07.2021Ab 12
Diesmal testet Chefkoch Achim Müller die Jugend in München: Gelingt ihnen ein schmackhaftes Chili con Carne? Und: 5-Minuten-Hacks im Test
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Genre:Verbraucherinformation, Dokumentation
Produktion:DE, 2012
Altersfreigabe:
12
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