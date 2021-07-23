Abenteuer Leben täglich
Folge vom 23.07.2021: Fast Food around the world
43 Min.Folge vom 23.07.2021Ab 12
Timo kocht sich einmal um die Welt und bringt Fast Food-Gerichte aus anderen Ländern auf die Teller. Im Ausland gibt es nämlich weitaus mehr als nur Currywurst und Pommes. Und: Fußballtricks 2.0
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Genre:Verbraucherinformation, Dokumentation
Produktion:DE, 2012
Altersfreigabe:
12
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