JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELTJetzt kostenlos streamen
Mulatschag
Folge 16: JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELT
44 Min.Folge vom 30.05.2025
With all the love for the overseas history, Mathias Kollos took on the name Johnny Indigo. After years of experience in bands like Great Red Silence or The Boys You Know, working with musicians like Paul Plut, Pænda and Shimmy Two Times and his own production company Stranger Sounds, he follows the music of his heart. JOHNNY INDIGO is performing live some songs from his Album „American Daydreams“.
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Genre:Talk, Musik
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Copyrights:© Season 2: okto