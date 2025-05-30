Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
Mulatschag

JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELT

OktoStaffel 1Folge 16vom 30.05.2025
JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELT

JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELTJetzt kostenlos streamen

Mulatschag

Folge 16: JOHNNY INDIGO LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELT

44 Min.Folge vom 30.05.2025

With all the love for the overseas history, Mathias Kollos took on the name Johnny Indigo. After years of experience in bands like Great Red Silence or The Boys You Know, working with musicians like Paul Plut, Pænda and Shimmy Two Times and his own production company Stranger Sounds, he follows the music of his heart. JOHNNY INDIGO is performing live some songs from his Album „American Daydreams“.

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1

Zum Ende des Bereichs springen

Ende des Bereichs

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

Mulatschag
Okto
Mulatschag

Mulatschag

Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen