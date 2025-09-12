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SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET / BOSTON MANOR

OktoStaffel 1Folge 19vom 12.09.2025
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET / BOSTON MANOR

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Folge 19: SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET / BOSTON MANOR

44 Min.Folge vom 12.09.2025

American metalcore band formed by System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian in 2024. The band also features Alejandro Aranda, Taylor Barber of Left to Suffer, and Michael Montoya and Josh Johnson of Winds of Plague. BOSTON MANOR, british rock band formed in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, in an exclusive Interview for MULATSCHAG TV (Vienna, Austria) about Blackpool Lights, Upbeat Rock Academy, Adventures with the red van, and playing Leeds&Reading

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