Mulatschag
Folge 8: BLOODYWOOD
44 Min.Folge vom 04.04.2025
Raoul Kerr of Indian Metalband BLOODYWOOD in an exclusive Interview for MULATSCHAG TV (Vienna, Austria), about his hometown New Delhi, touring India, Giants on the Dhol, Tom Morello, Linkin Park, Earth Orbit, and the world in 200 years. Clips: New Delhi, Gaddaar, Tadka, Heavy, Dana Dan.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Mulatschag
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Musik, Talk
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