THE DEVASTATION LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELTJetzt kostenlos streamen
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Folge 13: THE DEVASTATION LIVE IM STUDIO ZUM MITTELPUNKT DER WELT
44 Min.Folge vom 02.06.2026
Founded in February 2025 by Demetra Cartsos with a desire to make devastatingly powerful music THE DEVASTATION soon stepped out of their cryptal band cellar into the limelight. Influenced by bands like Black Sabbath, Dio, Angel Witch, Savage Master and Lucifer they are developing their own vision of the genre with a dense bass-and drum sound, booming guitars and a vigorous haunting vocals.
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Genre:Talk, Musik
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Copyrights:© Season 1-2: okto