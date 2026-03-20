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MAD FOXES (FR) / ROMES (CN)

OktoStaffel 2Folge 7vom 20.03.2026
MAD FOXES (FR) / ROMES (CN)

MAD FOXES (FR) / ROMES (CN)Jetzt kostenlos streamen

Mulatschag

Folge 7: MAD FOXES (FR) / ROMES (CN)

44 Min.Folge vom 20.03.2026

Mad Foxes, French Rockband from Nantes/Anger in an exclusive Interview for MULATSCHAG TV (Vienna/Austria) about Jean Louis Brossard (TransMusicales de Rennes), auvergne trail, swiss movie "Mad Foxes", Bands for future generations (Fountain D.C., Birds in Row, Black Country New Road, Psychotic Monks, Kae Tempest), and the last song on earth. Brothers Jacob and Nicolas Bitove of Toronto based Rockband ROMES in an exclusive Interview for MULATSCHAG TV.

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