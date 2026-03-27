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Velvet Wasted

OktoStaffel 2Folge 8vom 27.03.2026
Velvet Wasted

Velvet WastedJetzt kostenlos streamen

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Folge 8: Velvet Wasted

44 Min.Folge vom 27.03.2026

Velvet Wasted is a modern four-piece rock band hailing from the south of Austria. Easily shifting between different genres their songs are about the duality of life, different sides of the same coin, the yin and yang if you will. They are playing live in the Studio at the Center of the world.

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