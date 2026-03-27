Mulatschag
Folge 8: Velvet Wasted
44 Min.Folge vom 27.03.2026
Velvet Wasted is a modern four-piece rock band hailing from the south of Austria. Easily shifting between different genres their songs are about the duality of life, different sides of the same coin, the yin and yang if you will. They are playing live in the Studio at the Center of the world.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Mulatschag
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Musik, Talk
Altersfreigabe:
0
Copyrights:© Season 2: okto