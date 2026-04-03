Mulatschag
Folge 9: Three for Silver
44 Min.Folge vom 03.04.2026
Lucas Warford of Portland/Oregon based Rockband THREE FOR SILVER in an exclusive Interview for MULATSCHAG TV (Vienna/Austria) answering the questionnaire of Bernard Pivot, and talking about essentials on Tour, AI and the future of Rockmusic. Clips: These laughing bones, Things just get away from you, Proof, Get low, Dark sun, Born to trouble.
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Genre:Musik, Talk
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Copyrights:© Season 2: okto