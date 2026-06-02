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Mulatschag
Folge 14: THE GANG FROM BRATISLAVA
44 Min.Folge vom 02.06.2026
The Gang is a Slovak hard rock band formed in 2013 following the legacy of hard rock legends like AC/DC, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, etc. Founding Member Marek Kudzbel and guitar legend Vadim Bušovský in an exclusive MULATSCHAG TV Interview at the historic YMCA building in Bratislava. Clips: „We are the gang“, „Children of the sun“, „Ride or die“.
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Genre:Musik, Talk
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Copyrights:© Season 1-2: okto